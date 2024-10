McMillan (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McMillan missed Sunday's win over the Eagles and isn't look good for Thursday at Atlanta. Trey Palmer replaced him as the No. 3 receiver and caught a TD early on against the Eagles, but Palmer then left the game with a concussion, thrusting Sterling Shepard into a significant role for the first time in years.