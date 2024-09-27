Fantasy Football
Jalen McMillan Injury: Listed as doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 27, 2024 at 5:08pm

McMillan (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan was injured in Friday's practice, which is never a good sign for a player's availability two days later. If McMillan can't play Sunday -- which seems likely -- look for Trey Palmer to reclaim WR3 duties in Tampa Bay against Philadelphia. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should continue to command the lion's share of targets from Baker Mayfield.

