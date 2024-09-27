Jalen McMillan Injury: Listed as doubtful for Sunday

McMillan (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan was injured in Friday's practice, which is never a good sign for a player's availability two days later. If McMillan can't play Sunday -- which seems likely -- look for Trey Palmer to reclaim WR3 duties in Tampa Bay against Philadelphia. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should continue to command the lion's share of targets from Baker Mayfield.