Jalen McMillan Injury: Not practicing Tuesday
McMillan (knee) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
McMillan was able to return to practice last Tuesday, but the third-year wideout is apparently still dealing with some limitations as he works his way back from the knee injury that has kept him off the field for much of August. The Buccaneers haven't clarified whether McMillan's absence from practice Tuesday is the result of a setback, or if he's simply getting a maintenance day. Regardless, McMillan seems to be trending toward sitting out Friday's preseason finale versus the Jaguars.
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