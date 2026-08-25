Jalen McMillan headshot

Jalen McMillan Injury: Not practicing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 7:19am

McMillan (knee) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

McMillan was able to return to practice last Tuesday, but the third-year wideout is apparently still dealing with some limitations as he works his way back from the knee injury that has kept him off the field for much of August. The Buccaneers haven't clarified whether McMillan's absence from practice Tuesday is the result of a setback, or if he's simply getting a maintenance day. Regardless, McMillan seems to be trending toward sitting out Friday's preseason finale versus the Jaguars.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen McMillan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen McMillan See More
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
5 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
Author Image
Max Staley
8 days ago