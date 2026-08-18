Jalen McMillan Injury: Practicing again after week-long absence
McMillan (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
It's unclear if he'll be a full participant, but McMillan is at least suited up and taking part in some capacity. He's been dealing with a knee injury for the past couple weeks, missing Tampa's preseason opener against the Jets. McMillan should have plenty of time to get right for Week 1.
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