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Jalen McMillan Injury: Practicing again after week-long absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

McMillan (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It's unclear if he'll be a full participant, but McMillan is at least suited up and taking part in some capacity. He's been dealing with a knee injury for the past couple weeks, missing Tampa's preseason opener against the Jets. McMillan should have plenty of time to get right for Week 1.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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