Jalen McMillan headshot

Jalen McMillan Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

McMillan (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

McMillan was added to the injury report last Friday and ended up missing Monday's loss to the Chiefs, but he'll be given a shot to play this week after returning to a limited practice Friday. Fellow Bucs WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring/hip) has been cleared to play, joining Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett and Ryan Miller as the team's healthy options at the position ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
