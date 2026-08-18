Jalen McMillan Injury: Ruled out for second preseason game
McMillan (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, River Wells of BucsGameday reports.
McMilan returned to practice Tuesday after missing a week of action with a lingering knee issue, but per head coach Todd Bowles he will be eased back into action and will not suit up for Tampa Bay's second exhibition contest.
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