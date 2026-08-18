Jalen McMillan headshot

Jalen McMillan Injury: Ruled out for second preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 8:12am

McMillan (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, River Wells of BucsGameday reports.

McMilan returned to practice Tuesday after missing a week of action with a lingering knee issue, but per head coach Todd Bowles he will be eased back into action and will not suit up for Tampa Bay's second exhibition contest.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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