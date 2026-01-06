A neck injury suffered in a preseason game against the Steelers would end up wiping out most of McMillan's second season, as the fleet-footed wideout didn't make his 2025 debut until Week 15. McMillan went on to record multiple receptions in each of his first three games and even posted one 100-yard effort in Week 17 against the Dolphins, but the small sample functioned almost as another exhibition slate to help him get in some reps ahead of 2026. McMillan should have no restrictions for OTAs and therefore have a good opportunity to bounce back next season, with the possibility of returning to a top-three role in the wideout corps if Chris Godwin and the team can't come to terms on restructuring his onerous 2026 salary and cap hit.