Jalen McMillan News: Active but no snaps Sunday

McMillan, who missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury, was active in Sunday's loss to the 49ers but didn't log any snaps, Greg Auman of FOX Sports reports.

The rookie wideout had logged just a single practice, and limited at that, during Week 10 prep, but the fact the Buccaneers had invested game day roster spot in him would have seemed to portend a regular role. Nevertheless, McMillan never saw the field against San Francisco, and in addition to Auman's confirmation of such, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times appeared to imply the speedster simply wasn't healthy enough to run routes. McMillan will now have a Week 11 bye to potentially get back to full health before a Week 12 road matchup against the Giants, a game that could also mark the return of Mike Evans (hamstring).