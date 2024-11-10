Jalen McMillan News: Back in action Sunday

McMillan (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan thus is back in action after he sat out last Monday's overtime loss in Kansas City due to a hamstring that he tweaked three days before then. He logged just one limited session during Week 10 prep, but it was enough to. clear him for Sunday's game. The Buccaneers don't have Mike Evans (hamstring) or Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) available, so McMillan is among the wide receivers active along with Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard, Ryan Miller, Rakim Jarrett and Marquez Callaway.