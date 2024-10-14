Jalen McMillan News: Disappoints in return

McMillan failed to secure his only target and returned three punts for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 51-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

In his return from a two-game absence, McMillan played on only 18 percent of the offense's snaps while seeing veteran Sterling Shepard (75 percent snap share) take over the No. 3 role. The significant disparity in opportunity for the two players was likely at least partly the byproduct of McMillan being eased back into action, meaning the rookie could see a notable uptick in playing time in a Week 7 Monday night showdown against the Ravens on Oct. 21.