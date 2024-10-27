Jalen McMillan News: Five touches in Week 8 loss

McMillan secured four of seven targets for 35 yards and rushed once for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

McMillan filled a de facto No. 1 receiver role in the absence of both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR-knee), but he had trouble establishing early chemistry with Baker Mayfield. McMillan was able to finish fourth in receptions for the Buccaneers and tied for second in targets, and there's a chance he'll be more acclimated to his enhanced level of responsibility when Tampa Bay faces the Chiefs in a Week 9 Monday night battle on Nov. 4.