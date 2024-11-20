Jalen McMillan News: Logs full practice

McMillan (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

McMillan was listed as active for Tampa Bay's final game before a Week 11 bye, but he was only available in the event of an injury to another player and didn't end up playing any snaps. He should be ready for his normal role two weeks later, facing the Giants on Sunday with fellow wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) expected back in the lineup. McMillan didn't do much even when both Evans and Chris Godwin (IR - ankle) were absent, but the rookie still figures to have a role down the stretch, likely operating as the Bucs' second or third WR.