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Jalen McMillan News: More talent added to wideout room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

McMillan is expected to face increased competition for playing time and targets after Tampa Bay used a third-round pick on Ted Hurst in last weekend's 2026 NFL Draft, Scott Smith of the Bucs' official site reports.

The Bucs continued to shake up their wide receiver room by selecting Hurst with the 84th overall pick last Friday. Over the offseason, the team has subtracted Mike Evans, who signed with the 49ers in free agency, and added Hurst to a group that still includes Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, McMillan and Tez Johnson. McMillan missed most of last season with a neck injury before making his debut in Week 15. In four regular-season games, McMillan produced a respectable 12-178-0 receiving line on 15 targets. Egbuka faded fast after a big first half of the campaign, and Godwin didn't look anything like his old self after breaking his ankle in 2024. How this depth chart shakes out during training camp and the preseason will be something to watch for an offense that likes to throw the football.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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