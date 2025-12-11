McMillan thus is eligible for his first game action since he suffered three neck fractures and significant ligament damage in his neck back in preseason Week 2 in mid-August. Fellow WR Mike Evans (collarbone) also is active for the first time since Week 7, but because both players didn't log more than a limited practice this week, the pair seemingly will have a cap on their reps Thursday while working behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin and alongside Tez Johnson, Sterling Shepard and Kameron Johnson.