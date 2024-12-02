Jalen McMillan News: Two grabs in Week 13 win

McMillan secured two of three targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers on Sunday.

McMillan posted his third multi-catch tally in the last four games but still had minimal impact with his robust 76 percent snap share (61 snaps). The rookie has yet to take appreciable advantage of the opportunity afforded by Chris Godwin's season-ending ankle injury, and McMillan will have a tough matchup in a Week 14 home date with a Raiders defense that's allowed the sixth-fewest yards per completion in the NFL (9.5).