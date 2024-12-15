Jalen Mills Injury: Forced out Sunday

Mills is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a chest injury.

Mills logged four tackles and an interception before exiting during the first half. The 30-year-old was a top tackle-getter for the team after stepping into the starting free-safety role Week 7, but his playing time has gone down slightly over the last two games. In Mills' absence, expect Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis to see increased usage in the Jets' secondary.