Jalen Mills Injury: Won't return Sunday

Mills was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a chest injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Mill won't return for the second half after sustaining a chest injury earlier in the game. He'll now look to get healthy in time for next Sunday's game against the Rams. With Mills out and backup Tony Adams (nose) questionable to return, it's likely that Ashtyn Davis and Isaiah Oliver will hold down the secondary alongside Chuck Clark.