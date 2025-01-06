Fantasy Football
Jalen Moreno-Cropper headshot

Jalen Moreno-Cropper News: Inks reserve/future deal with DAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

The Cowboys signed Moreno-Cropper to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Moreno-Cropper originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in April of 2023. He's spent most of his time since on the team's practice squad, though he's gotten one elevation -- in Week 10 this season, he made his NFL debut and played 12 offensive snaps along with three special teams snaps against Philadelphia without recording any other stats. Moreno-Cropper is now set to be part of the Dallas organization through the offseason and will try to earn a roster spot during training camp next summer.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
