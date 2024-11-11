Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Moreno-Cropper headshot

Jalen Moreno-Cropper News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 5:50pm

Moreno-Cropper reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Moreno-Cropper played 12 of 60 offensive snaps Sunday, which was four more than KaVontae Turpin, though the former did not register a stat. The Cowboys can elevate Moreno-Cropper to the active roster two more times this season, though the chances of that happening would significantly decrease if Brandin Cooks (knee) were to be activated from injured reserve.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now