Jalen Moreno-Cropper News: Reverts to practice squad
Moreno-Cropper reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Moreno-Cropper played 12 of 60 offensive snaps Sunday, which was four more than KaVontae Turpin, though the former did not register a stat. The Cowboys can elevate Moreno-Cropper to the active roster two more times this season, though the chances of that happening would significantly decrease if Brandin Cooks (knee) were to be activated from injured reserve.
Jalen Moreno-Cropper
Free Agent
