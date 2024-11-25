Jalen Nailor News: Catches another touchdown Sunday

Nailor caught one of his two targets for five yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 overtime win at Chicago.

Nailor only played 25 offensive snaps in Week 12, but he came up with his fifth touchdown reception of the season to put the Vikings up 14-7 in the second quarter. He still lagged in targets (2) behind Jordan Addison (9) and Justin Jefferson (5), and he will continue to be dependent upon touchdowns for fantasy production as long as those two remain available.