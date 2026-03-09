Jalen Nailor headshot

Jalen Nailor News: Gets three-year deal with Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:36am

Nailor agreed to terms on a three-year, $35 million contract with Las Vegas on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nailor suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2024 and 2025, totaling a combined 57-858-10 receiving line (95 targets) in that span. The 2022 sixth-round pick now lands in one of the few wide receiver corps in the league where he projects as a potential starter rather than a complementary option, joining Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. Of course, tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is solidified as the No. 1 pass-catching option for the Raiders, but Nailor looks set to handle a significant role for Las Vegas' future quarterback, with the team slated to release Geno Smith and presumably select a rookie signal-caller at No. 1 overall in April's draft.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Nailor
