Jalen Nailor headshot

Jalen Nailor News: Hits pay dirt in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Nailor caught his lone target for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Nailor's touchdown Sunday was his fourth trip to the end zone through eight games this season. The 25-year-old continues to see steady involvement in Minnesota's offense as the No. 3 wideout, earning multiple targets in all but two games. With that said, Nailor is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes based on his inconsistent and modest production while also being touchdown-dependent. The Vikings will visit the Jaguars in Week 10.

Jalen Nailor
Minnesota Vikings
