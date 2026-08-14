Jalen Nailor headshot

Jalen Nailor News: Minimal snaps in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Nailor played eight snaps on offense during Thursday's 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals. He did not show up in the box score otherwise.

Both Nailor and Tre Tucker, the Raiders' top wideouts on the depth chart, saw minimal work in the first quarter before observing the rest of the game from the sidelines. Nailor inked a three-year, $35 million contract with Las Vegas after playing for Minnesota during the first four years of his NFL career. He's played 17 regular-season games in each of the last two years and finished the 2025 campaign with 29 catches (on 53 targets) for 444 yards and four touchdowns. Nailor will have the opportunity to operate in an expanded role in the Raiders passing attack alongside Tucker and talented tight end Brock Bowers.

Jalen Nailor
Las Vegas Raiders
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