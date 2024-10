Nailor didn't have a target or carry in Sunday's win over the Jets in London.

Nailor played on 41 of the offense's 73 snaps and went out on 25 routes, according to Pro Football Focus. Nailor is getting time in the offense as the third receiver, but may not get many targets as long as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are healthy. Nailor's role could be reduced further if T.J. Hockenson is able to return from a knee injury after Minnesota's bye in Week 6.