Jalen Nailor News: Puts forth career year

Nailor secured 28 of 42 targets for 414 yards and six touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances with the Vikings in 2024. He also rushed three times for minus-four yards and lost one fumble.

Nailor also secured three of five targets for 33 yards during Minnesota's wild-card round loss to the Rams. The 2022 sixth-round pick set new career-high marks across the board in his third season with the Vikings, stepping up as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. He's now heading into the final year of his rookie deal with Minnesota.