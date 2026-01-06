Nailor played a slightly larger role in the Vikings' offense in the final year of his rookie contract after having a small breakout in 2024. He posted similar numbers, however, due to a dip in efficiency. That decline was probably mostly a product of general dysfunction in a Vikings passing offense that went from sixth in the league in yards in 2024 to 29th in 2025. He'll become a free agent this offseason, and he has further demonstrated that he at least can be a credible deep threat even if he's not a very physically imposing one.