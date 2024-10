Nailor had two receptions for 16 yards on four targets in Thursday's loss to the Rams.

Nailor was second on the team in targets and played on 21 of the offense's 50 snaps. He's stayed involved in moving to the third receiver role, however his role also could be reduced if T.J. Hockenson is able to return from a knee injury in a Week 9 matchup against the Colts.