Jalen Pitre Injury: On track for OTAs

Pitre said Sunday that he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and that he is progressing well enough in his recovery to be on track to participate in OTAs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pitre served as the Texans' nickel cornerback before tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 12 against the Titans, and he finished the 2024 regular season with 65 tackles (44 solo), eight pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across 12 games. Jimmie Ward replaced Pitre at nickel, but the former was replaced by Myles Bryant after suffering a season-ending foot injury. Pitre is eligible for a contract extension, and the 2022 second-round pick relayed that he hopes to sign a long-term deal with Houston during the offseason.