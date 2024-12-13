Jalen Pitre Injury: Placed on IR
The Texans placed Pitre (pectoral) on injured reserve Friday.
Pitre will require surgery to address a ruptured pectoral muscle, which rules him out from the remainder of the 2024 campaign, including any postseason action Houston participates in. With Pitre unavailable, all of Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart, Myles Bryant could benefit from increased opportunities down the stretch, including Sunday versus the Dolphins.
