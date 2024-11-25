Fantasy Football
Jalen Pitre headshot

Jalen Pitre Injury: Suffers partial pectoral tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 11:38am

Pitre sustained a partially-ruptured pectoral during Sunday's game versus the Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It still hasn't been decided whether Pitre will need surgery to repair the muscle, and that judgement will probably determine how long he'll need to sit out as he recovers. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, he'll likely have to miss multiple games either way, which could mean increased opportunities for Eric Murray and M.J. Stewart.

Jalen Pitre
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
