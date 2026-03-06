Jalen Pitre News: Contract restructured

Pitre had $9 million of his salary converted into a signing bonus by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The restructuring of Pitre's contract adds two void years and creates additional cap space for the Texans ahead of the 2026 season. Pitre is one of Houston's most impactful defenders, recording 74 total tackles and 12 passes defensed, including four interceptions, across just 14 regular-season games while operating as the team's top nickel last year. The Baylor product is expected to remain a key piece on the Texans' defense, starting alongside Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter.