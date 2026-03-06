Jalen Pitre headshot

Jalen Pitre News: Contract restructured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pitre had $9 million of his salary converted into a signing bonus by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The restructuring of Pitre's contract adds two void years and creates additional cap space for the Texans ahead of the 2026 season. Pitre is one of Houston's most impactful defenders, recording 74 total tackles and 12 passes defensed, including four interceptions, across just 14 regular-season games while operating as the team's top nickel last year. The Baylor product is expected to remain a key piece on the Texans' defense, starting alongside Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter.

Jalen Pitre
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pitre See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pitre See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Christmas and Saturday Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Christmas and Saturday Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
72 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
83 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
91 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
98 days ago