Jalen Ramsey News: Logs full practice Thursday

Ramsey (knee) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ramsey was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, but he was able to go through team drills Thursday without any limitations. Unless he suffers a setback, Ramsey should be good to go for Sunday's AFC East clash against the Patriots. Ramsey has played every single defensive snap in the five regular-season games since the Dolphins' Week 6 bye, and over that span he has registered 20 tackles (15 solo) and four pass defenses (including two interceptions).