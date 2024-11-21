Jalen Ramsey News: Logs full practice Thursday
Ramsey (knee) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ramsey was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, but he was able to go through team drills Thursday without any limitations. Unless he suffers a setback, Ramsey should be good to go for Sunday's AFC East clash against the Patriots. Ramsey has played every single defensive snap in the five regular-season games since the Dolphins' Week 6 bye, and over that span he has registered 20 tackles (15 solo) and four pass defenses (including two interceptions).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now