Jalen Ramsey News: Nabs first pick of season

Ramsey recorded one tackle (one solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Buffalo.

Josh Allen wisely avoided targeting Ramsey for most of Sunday's contest, but he was still able to make a mark in Week 9 early in the second quarter by corralling a red-zone pass after it bounced off the fingertips of Keon Coleman. His assignment in Week 10 will be to try to slow down Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in Los Angeles.