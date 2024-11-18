Jalen Ramsey News: Nabs second pick of season

Ramsey finished Sunday's 34-19 win over Las Vegas with five solo tackles and two pass defenses (including one interception).

Ramsey picked off Gardner Minshew late in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Jakobi Meyers, which led to a 46-yard field goal from Jason Sanders four plays later. Ramsey has now logged two interceptions over his last three games, and for the year he's up to 40 tackles (26 solo) and six pass defenses (including two interceptions) across 10 regular-season games.