Jalen Reagor Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Reagor (finger) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier Wednesday that Reagor "could miss some time" due the finger injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, making it no surprise that the wideout was sidelined for the Chargers' first practice of the week. The likely absence of Reagor for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers would be a blow to the Chargers' depth at receiver but likely wouldn't have many fantasy implications. Through eight games this season, Reagor has recorded seven catches for 100 yards on 12 targets.