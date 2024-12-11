Jalen Reagor Injury: Misses Wednesday's Practice

Reagor (finger) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Reagor sustained a finger injury in Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs, making it no surprise that he's sidelined for Wednesday's practice. The 2020 first-round pick from TCU likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Chargers' Week 15 matchup against the Buccaneers. However, their offensive gameplan likely won't change much if Reagor is inactive, as he has just seven catches in eight games this season.