Jalen Reagor Injury: Questionable to return Sunday night
Reagor (finger) is questionable to return to Sunday night's matchup with the Chiefs.
The wide receiver caught his only target for four yards before exiting the contest. The Chargers are already playing without Ladd McConkey (knee), so Reagor's exit leaves them with four healthy and active wide receivers in Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Derius Davis and DJ Chark.
