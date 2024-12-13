Jalen Reagor Injury: Won't play in Week 15

Reagor (finger) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Reagor was unable to practice all week after sustaining a finger injury in the Chargers' Week 14 loss to the Chiefs, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up Sunday. Derius Davis and DJ Chark could see increased offensive roles as depth options in the Chargers' wide receiver corps with Reagor sidelined in Week 15.