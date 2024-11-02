Jalen Reagor News: Elevated for Week 9

The Chargers elevated Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Reagor will give the Bolts some additional depth at wide receiver for Sunday's game against the Browns. It's the third and final time he can be elevated from the practice squad, meaning he'll have to be signed to the active roster if the Chargers wish to continue playing him. Across his two regular-season outings, Reagor has caught all three of his targets for 76 yards.