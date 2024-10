Reagor reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

In his 2024 debut, Reagor played 14 offensive snaps and caught his only target for 41 yards. However, he consequently coughed up the ball at the three-yard line. He also took a carry for a loss of one yard. If either Quentin Johnston or Derius Davis is able to return for Week 8, Reagor likely won't suit up versus New Orleans.