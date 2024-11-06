Jalen Reagor News: Promoted to active roster

The Chargers signed Reagor from their practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor has been elevated from the practice squad for the Chargers' last three contests, and now he's found his way into a more permanent position on the active roster. However, as long as Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer are all healthy, it's not likely that any other Chargers wideout will register on the fantasy radar this season.