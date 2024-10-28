Jalen Reagor News: Returns to practice squad

Reagor reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Reagor caught both of his targets for 35 yards while playing 20 of the team's 66 total offensive snaps in their 26-8 win over New Orleans in Week 8. Additionally, he added a 22-yard kick return while playing three snaps on special teams. If Quentin Johnston (ankle) remains unavailable Sunday versus the Browns, Reagor will likely be elevated again in Week 9.