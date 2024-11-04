Jalen Reagor News: Reverts to practice squad

Reagor reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver played on 19 of 57 offensive snaps in the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns on Sunday. Reagor played on fewer snaps than Ladd McConkey (48), Quentin Johnston (39) and Josh Palmer (35), though he did see more action than Simi Fehoko (nine snaps) and Derius Davis (two snaps) with DJ Chark out with a groin injury. Reagor caught one of his two targets for no yards in the game.