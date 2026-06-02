Jalen Reagor News: Signs with Dolphins
Miami signed Reagor on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Reagor will now be joining his fifth different team since Philadelphia selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins' competition for snaps at wide receiver appears wide open behind 2024 sixth-rounder Malik Washington, so Reagor could have a fighting chance at a spot on the final 53-man roster for 2026.
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