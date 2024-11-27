Jalen Reagor News: Two grabs in Week 12

Reagor caught two of four targets for 20 yards in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Reagor's four targets marked a season high for the wideout. With that said, the veteran played just 30 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps as the team's No. 4 wide receiver behind Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer. With few opportunities in the Chargers' offense, Reagor should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Falcons.