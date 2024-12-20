Fantasy Football
Jalen Redmond headshot

Jalen Redmond Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Redmond (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

Redmond entered the NFL's five-step concussion protocol following the Vikings' Week 15 win over the Bears and was unable to practice all week, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined in Week 16. Jihad Ward is likely to serve as Minnesota's top rotational defensive end in Redmond's stead Sunday.

Jalen Redmond
Minnesota Vikings
