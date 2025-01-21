Jalen Redmond News: Contributes across 13 games

Redmond made 18 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 13 regular-season appearances with the Vikings in 2024. He also had two passes defensed.

Redmond, who missed his rookie season due to injury back in 2023, made his first career NFL appearances with Minnesota in 2024. As a pending exclusive-rights free agent, Redmond won't be able to negotiate with other clubs if the Vikings offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum salary.