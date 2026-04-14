Jalen Redmond headshot

Jalen Redmond News: Inks tender with Vikings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Redmond officially signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender with Minnesota on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Redmond will officially remain with the Vikings on a one-year deal for the 2026 season after having logged a breakout campaign in 2025. Last year, Redmond totaled 62 tackles (33 solo), including 6.0 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games (15 starts).

Jalen Redmond
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Redmond See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Redmond See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
15 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
136 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
136 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
136 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
137 days ago