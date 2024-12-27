Jalen Redmond News: Returning in Week 17
Redmond (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Redmond was sidelined for Minnesota's Week 16 win over the Seahawks after sustaining a concussion the week prior. However, he practiced in full both Thursday and Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday's divisional matchup, suggesting he's cleared the NFL's five-step protocol. Expect Redmond to serve as one of the Vikings' top reserve defensive ends in the Week 17 contest.
