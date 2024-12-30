Jalen Reeves-Maybin Injury: Activated off IR

The Lions activated Reeves-Maybin (neck) from injured reserve Monday.

Reeves-Maybin remains questionable for Monday's road matchup with the 49ers, but he'll have a chance to return from a seven-game absence due to a neck injury he suffered against the Packers in Week 9. The 2017 fourth-round pick would provide rotational depth at linebacker behind starters Trevor Nowaske, Jack Campbell and Ezekiel Turner.